Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in GameStop Corp. $GME

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after buying an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soviero Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at $2,037,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $267,309.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 116,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,764.58. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,075 shares of company stock worth $315,685. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GME stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79 and a beta of -0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.06. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $35.81.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $732.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.23 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 5.67%.GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised GameStop to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

