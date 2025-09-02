Comerica Bank Grows Position in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 71.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 47.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,571.12. This represents a 21.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 38.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho set a $60.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

