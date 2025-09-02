Comerica Bank Grows Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,057,000 after buying an additional 8,357 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,889,000 after purchasing an additional 23,256 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 182,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,066 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 43,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.96.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

