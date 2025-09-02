Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF $UCON

Comerica Bank increased its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.08% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCON. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 77.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

UCON stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.77. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.38 and a 12-month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

