Comerica Bank Has $2.08 Million Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,662 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,855 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 193.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 50.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 27.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $67.32 on Tuesday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 6.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 10.72%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Curtis Vanhyfte sold 9,754 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $636,155.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at $923,710.86. This trade represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 25,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 383,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,955,957.60. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,836 shares of company stock worth $2,746,743. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Further Reading

