Comerica Bank Has $2.15 Million Stake in PTC Inc. $PTC

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 107,186 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PTC by 1,648.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 26,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,132 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 231,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,646,000 after acquiring an additional 46,885 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of PTC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 128,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 52,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTC. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays set a $233.00 price target on PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price target on PTC and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.38 and a 12-month high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.00 and a 200-day moving average of $173.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. PTC had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 20.74%.The company had revenue of $643.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

