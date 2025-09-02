Comerica Bank Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,313 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of DigitalBridge Group worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,575,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,901 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,029,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 567,170 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,692,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,551,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,322,000 after acquiring an additional 237,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 1.0%

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.70 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

