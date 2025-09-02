Comerica Bank Has $2.24 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. $U

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,831 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,964,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,486 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,357,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,778,000 after buying an additional 1,587,582 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Unity Software by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,773,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,326,000 after buying an additional 837,026 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Advisers Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,648,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,265,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Unity Software Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE U opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.16 and a beta of 2.33. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $440.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.18 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 24.38%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $4,803,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,222,812 shares in the company, valued at $48,949,164.36. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 10,819 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $425,403.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 630,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,801,050.68. This represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,655 shares of company stock worth $23,824,311 over the last ninety days. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

