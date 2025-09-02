Comerica Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 360.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter.

FYBR opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 6.40%.The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

