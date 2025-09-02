Comerica Bank Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. $PJT

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, NDVR Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Stock Down 1.4%

NYSE PJT opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.80. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.07 and a twelve month high of $190.27.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $731.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.11 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the sale, the director owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,445. This represents a 75.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 2,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.06, for a total transaction of $407,401.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $161.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $174.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PJT Partners

About PJT Partners

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.