Comerica Bank Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Thor Industries worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Thor Industries by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 336.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 135,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on THO. Wall Street Zen raised Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $77.00 price objective on Thor Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.38.

Thor Industries Trading Down 0.0%

THO opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.85. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.300-4.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.40 per share, with a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,560. This represents a 2.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.