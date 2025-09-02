Comerica Bank Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated $ABM

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,557 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 107.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Gartland sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $168,924.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,208.16. This represents a 10.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $828,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 71,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,425.68. This represents a 19.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Baird R W raised ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird raised ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $49.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.58.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 0.93%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.48%.

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

