Comerica Bank Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

FTSL stock opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.83. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

