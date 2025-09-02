Comerica Bank Raises Position in Toast, Inc. $TOST

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,266 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toast by 1.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 7,539.0% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 630,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 622,043 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 989,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,807,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Toast by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Toast by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Toast had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total value of $83,213.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 890,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,097,774.84. This trade represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.38, for a total transaction of $97,050.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,834,303.94. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,554 shares of company stock valued at $4,553,686. Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Toast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Toast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.54.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

