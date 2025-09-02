Comerica Bank Raises Stake in Chewy $CHWY

Comerica Bank raised its position in Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 150.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Chewy by 26.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of CHWY opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.14. Chewy has a 12-month low of $25.19 and a 12-month high of $48.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $312,601.14. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 29,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,342.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 540,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,222,241.42. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,008,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,444,321. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Chewy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

