Comerica Bank Raises Stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $913,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $290.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $288.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $302.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

