Comerica Bank Reduces Holdings in SLM Corporation $SLM

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of SLM by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SLM by 6.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SLM by 37.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kerri A. Palmer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $1,771,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,139.13. The trade was a 31.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

SLM stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SLM Corporation has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.17). SLM had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. SLM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Research analysts predict that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. SLM’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

