Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Cadence Bank $CADE

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,001 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CADE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CADE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Cadence Bank from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:CADE opened at $37.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $476.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.60 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 18.79%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

