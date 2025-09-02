Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 442.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $91.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.15. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $103.44.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -44.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Insider Activity at Estee Lauder Companies

In other news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

