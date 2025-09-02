Comerica Bank Sells 1,009 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 10,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.9% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 12.4% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. The trade was a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $115,375. The trade was a 79.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $88.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. SEI Investments Company has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.