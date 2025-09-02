Comerica Bank Sells 1,303 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $257,000. CW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 233.5% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.81. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

