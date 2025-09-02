Comerica Bank Sells 14,074 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,074 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 35.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PBH stock opened at $68.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.02%.The company had revenue of $249.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.580 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.