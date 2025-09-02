Comerica Bank Sells 1,421 Shares of GATX Corporation $GATX

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in GATX were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna set a $190.00 price objective on shares of GATX and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.67.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $168.42 on Tuesday. GATX Corporation has a 52 week low of $127.69 and a 52 week high of $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.11. GATX had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $430.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.52 million. GATX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.500-8.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that GATX Corporation will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In other news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $161,877.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,281.95. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $335,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,599.54. This trade represents a 22.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,786. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

