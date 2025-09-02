Comerica Bank Sells 1,558 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. $CNO

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Mariner LLC boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $803,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,994,000. Institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael E. Mead sold 12,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $477,700.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,230.13. This represents a 44.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.49 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.51.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

