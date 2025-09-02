Comerica Bank Sells 1,634 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,747 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,960 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5,519.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173,131 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 170,050 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 502,272 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,972,000 after purchasing an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $1,574,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.11.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 1.87%.The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 729,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $53,195,212.95. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 196,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,495. This represents a 78.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

