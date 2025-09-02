Comerica Bank Sells 224 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,781 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 300.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARW. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 2,660 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $331,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,984.48. The trade was a 13.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $126.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.40. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.64%.The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

