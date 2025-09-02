Comerica Bank Sells 23,056 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,056 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $2,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $29.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, June 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

