Comerica Bank Sells 3,041 Shares of Lamb Weston $LW

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,041 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,547,000 after purchasing an additional 135,188 shares in the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,342,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,603.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,118,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.30.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE LW opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 5.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Lamb Weston has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

