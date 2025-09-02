Comerica Bank Sells 45,524 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,524 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGX stock opened at $11.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

