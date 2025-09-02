Comerica Bank Sells 471 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Matson were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 676.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matson by 112.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $104.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.75 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total transaction of $114,777.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

