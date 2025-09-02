Comerica Bank Sells 7,469 Shares of Enersys $ENS

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,469 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Enersys were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 153.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enersys by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ENS. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Enersys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Enersys Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ENS opened at $102.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.00. Enersys has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $104.36. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enersys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This is an increase from Enersys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Enersys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

