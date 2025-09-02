Comerica Bank Trims Stake in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 166.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 246.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. Meritage Homes Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.27 and a twelve month high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 15.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Keough acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,872. The trade was a 10.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.