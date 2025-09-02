Comparing BARK (NYSE:BARK) & Emerald (NYSE:EEX)

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) and Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

BARK has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BARK and Emerald’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BARK -6.34% -15.32% -5.91% Emerald 1.83% 2.03% 0.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

28.8% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Emerald shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of BARK shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Emerald shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BARK and Emerald”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BARK $484.18 million 0.32 -$32.88 million ($0.17) -5.33 Emerald $398.80 million 2.55 $2.20 million $0.05 102.80

Emerald has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BARK. BARK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Emerald, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BARK and Emerald, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BARK 0 1 2 0 2.67 Emerald 0 0 2 0 3.00

BARK presently has a consensus target price of $2.63, suggesting a potential upside of 189.74%. Emerald has a consensus target price of $7.95, suggesting a potential upside of 54.67%. Given BARK’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Emerald.

Summary

Emerald beats BARK on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms. The company serves retail, design, technology, equipment, and safety and security. Emerald Holding, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

