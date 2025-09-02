Comparing Everus Construction Group (ECG) and Its Competitors

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG&CONST – MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Everus Construction Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Everus Construction Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of shares of all “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Everus Construction Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everus Construction Group 0 2 2 1 2.80 Everus Construction Group Competitors 252 1608 2340 122 2.54

Profitability

Everus Construction Group presently has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.16%. As a group, “BLDG&CONST – MISC” companies have a potential downside of 3.27%. Given Everus Construction Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Everus Construction Group is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everus Construction Group 5.07% 35.83% 12.27% Everus Construction Group Competitors -5.87% 72.57% 4.34%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Everus Construction Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Everus Construction Group $2.85 billion $143.42 million 24.27 Everus Construction Group Competitors $6.80 billion $567.85 million 24.57

Everus Construction Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Everus Construction Group. Everus Construction Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Everus Construction Group peers beat Everus Construction Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

