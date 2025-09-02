Corebridge Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. $RHP

Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $98.73 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Insider Transactions at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $659.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.56 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.930-8.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at $84,359,749.52. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $128,713.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RHP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wedbush set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

