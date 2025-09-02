Corebridge Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,032,000 after buying an additional 3,925,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,926,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 1,417,024 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,434,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,668,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,071,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,969,000 after buying an additional 788,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 985,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,834,000 after buying an additional 499,063 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2%

MTH opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $106.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 10.27%.The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.47%.

Insider Activity at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 6,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $556,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,707,813.20. This represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis V. Arriola acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,840. The trade was a 30.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MTH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meritage Homes from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

Meritage Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

