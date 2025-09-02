Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Acadia Healthcare worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 519.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 863,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after buying an additional 198,243 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,480,000.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.77.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $22.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $82.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $869.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.450-2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.