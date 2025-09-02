Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,394 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in First Solar by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,007 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in First Solar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 6,978 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.06 price target (up previously from $172.53) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on First Solar from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 23,912 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $4,434,958.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,317,279.66. This trade represents a 21.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nathan B. Theurer sold 686 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.03, for a total value of $124,872.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,315 shares of company stock worth $6,021,305. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $195.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $262.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 28.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. First Solar has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-16.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Further Reading

