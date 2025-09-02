Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.2% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,089,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.1% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 451,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,133,000 after acquiring an additional 14,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $75.57.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. ManpowerGroup’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.870 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

