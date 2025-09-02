Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. $AIZ

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,740,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $784,603,000 after purchasing an additional 420,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,479,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,285,000 after acquiring an additional 323,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 1,499.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 344,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,375,000 after acquiring an additional 322,608 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 20,818.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 308,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,290,000 after purchasing an additional 306,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,095,000. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Research raised Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Assurant in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.29.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 950 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.96, for a total transaction of $194,712.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,135 shares in the company, valued at $642,549.60. This trade represents a 23.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $813,267.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,173.75. This represents a 33.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $215.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.97 and a 1-year high of $230.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.18.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.13. Assurant had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Assurant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.390-22.390 EPS. Research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.17%.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

