Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company $SMG

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth about $2,246,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1,007.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 49,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 44,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 94,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $80.00 target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $4,359,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,274,274 shares in the company, valued at $826,721,784.72. This trade represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $45.61 and a 52-week high of $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Scotts Miracle-Gro has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.500- EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 347.37%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

