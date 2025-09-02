Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in InterDigital by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in InterDigital by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in InterDigital by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1,386.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 22,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 692 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $156,675.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,930.72. This trade represents a 10.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $137,240.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,194,633.91. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,062 shares of company stock worth $1,181,883 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $271.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.33 and its 200 day moving average is $223.14. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $277.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $3.75. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $300.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.170-14.770 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.520-1.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

