Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company $TAP

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 151.8% in the first quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a 12-month low of $46.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.540 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

