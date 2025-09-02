Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation $PPC

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 10.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 46.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPC opened at $44.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.09 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.81%.The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. and Europe, and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

