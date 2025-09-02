Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.52 Million Position in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total value of $1,115,699.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 380,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,543,564.80. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,292,500.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 548,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,541,461.70. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,503,062 shares of company stock worth $193,352,588 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DDOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie decreased their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day moving average is $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.72 million. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.