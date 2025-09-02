Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $141.96 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.70 and a 52 week high of $262.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.78 and its 200-day moving average is $173.68.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Align Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 184,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Align Technology from $246.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $210.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALGN

Align Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.