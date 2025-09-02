Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in Concentrix Corporation $CNXC

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Concentrix worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 761.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $28,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 37,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,198.30. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Price Performance

NASDAQ CNXC opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.64. Concentrix Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.28 and a 52-week high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Concentrix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.530-11.760 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.800-2.910 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix Corporation will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.3328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Concentrix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Concentrix from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Concentrix

About Concentrix

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.