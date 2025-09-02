Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Conagra Brands $CAG

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,793,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,776,000 after acquiring an additional 914,820 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 842,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,459,000 after acquiring an additional 89,445 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 259,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Conagra Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.07.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 58.58%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

