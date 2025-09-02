Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. $PAG

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 421.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 353.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,152 shares in the company, valued at $6,040,999.20. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Ann Davis sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $289,906.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,351.46. This trade represents a 51.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,862 shares of company stock worth $1,018,414 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $184.35 on Tuesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $189.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAG. Bank of America upped their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

