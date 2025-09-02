Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Holdings in SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPX Technologies worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $88,852,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 3,195.9% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 368,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after buying an additional 356,858 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 25,946.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after buying an additional 138,035 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 154.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,458,000 after buying an additional 115,187 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 415,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after buying an additional 108,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

SPX Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE SPXC opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its 200-day moving average is $156.25. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $209.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPX Technologies ( NYSE:SPXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.03 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 10.27%.SPX Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SPX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPXC

About SPX Technologies

(Free Report)

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.